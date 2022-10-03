Bobby Wagner trucks ‘Pink Smoke Streaker’ durning Rams vs. 49ers game [Video]

If you have ever watched Los Angeles Rams LB Bobby Wagner play football, you are well aware of the fact that he loves to hit… even if you happen to be a streaker spewing out pink smoke!

Featured Videos



During Monday’s game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers, Wagner made a hit on a man that got more attention than any other hit during the game.

Bobby Wagner did what to a streaker?

You read that right, folks. On Monday Night Football, a man, who was apparently carrying a pink smoke bomb, ran out onto the field during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, and Wagner absolutely trucked him!

Watch as Wagner drills the streaker before security does the rest.

Bobby Wagner just laid this streaker out 💥 pic.twitter.com/NfhR76hkV1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 4, 2022

Detroit Lions Defense was terrible, & "Rip" Malcolm Rodriguez had a solid game

Watch this video on YouTube

Wagner is the Rams’ defensive enforcer

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay recently praised Bobby Wagner as a run stopper.

“That is certainly one of the things that I think has been a great trait of his,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Wagner as a run stopper. “The physicality at the point of attack to knock back tackles, the concept trigger, the awareness. Certainly, anytime that you’re talking about division opponents, especially a great division opponent like this one, that is definitely a part of it. It’s not exclusively that, but he’s a guy that when you look at those matchups, just with the amount of crossover, I thought he’s always played well in any game, but he’s done a good job when they played the Niners when he’s been in Seattle.”

It’s safe to say that McVay never thought he would see Wagner truck a streaker!