‘Relentless Learner. Total Grit.’ Boise State Coach Gushes Over Detroit Lions Rookie

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson believes sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein will be a fan favorite in Detroit thanks to his non-stop motor and love for the game.

When the Detroit Lions used a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ahmed Hassanein, the move didn’t make huge national headlines. But in Detroit? It could end up being one of the most talked-about additions of the year.

From the moment Hassanein introduced himself to the local media, it was clear this dude just gets it. His quote about being willing to “die on the football field” for Dan Campbell was peak #OnePride energy—and that was just Day 1.

But don’t just take our word for it. Listen to the guy who knows him best.

“Detroit Will Absolutely Fall in Love”

That’s the message from Spencer Danielson, Hassanein’s head coach at Boise State.

“The Detroit fan base will absolutely fall in love with Ahmed Hassanein,” Danielson said as quoted by the Detroit News. “Period, point blank, end of story. He will be an absolute fan favorite because of how hard he plays, how much he’s gonna love the team, love the fans. Just get ready.”

Sounds like a guy built for Motown.

And it tracks. Hassanein has already been racking up rave reviews for his effort, attitude, and relentless motor—exactly the traits Brad Holmes and Campbell drool over when evaluating draft picks.

Tireless Work Ethic. Instant Fit.

It’s not just the motor that has Detroit coaches and fans intrigued. It’s the mindset. Hassanein didn’t start playing football until he was a teenager. He returned to the U.S. from Egypt, started watching YouTube clips of pass-rushers like Aaron Donald, and basically taught himself the game.

And now? He’s in the NFL, and he’s just getting started.

Danielson couldn’t say enough about his former player’s coachability and commitment to improving:

“He’s a relentless learner. He studies — like, he can listen and learn,” Danielson said. “Some guys can’t. I don’t care if they played football their whole life… Ahmed will focus and listen and learn. He is locked in when you speak to him.”

That kind of maturity and mental sharpness is exactly what the Lions need behind Aidan Hutchinson, especially after missing out on a premier edge rusher in the early rounds of the draft.

Why Lions Fans Will Embrace Him

The blueprint is already there.

Detroit has fallen in love with hard-nosed, high-effort guys like Rodrigo, Kerby Joseph, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Hassanein fits the mold: a late-round pick with something to prove and a chip the size of Ford Field on his shoulder.

He may be raw, but don’t be surprised if Ahmed Hassanein jerseys start showing up at training camp.