Bojan Bogdanovic hints at Detroit Pistons free agency plans

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA regular season, there were actually some people who believed Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons would challenge for the NBA Play-In Tournament, with a shot at getting into the NBA Playoffs. Well, as we know, they have had to deal with multiple injuries, including a season-ending injury to their best player, Cade Cunningham. Now, the question is, will Detroit make the necessary moves to challenge for a playoff spot next season? According to Bogdanovic, the Pistons are planning to make a splash during the offseason.

Bojan Bogdanovic hints at Pistons' free agency plans

There has been plenty of speculation that Detroit may trade Bogdanovic before the trade deadline passes, but according to the man himself, that is not the case. In fact, he told HoopsHype that Pistons' GM Troy Weaver has assured him that 2023-24 is going to be a “great” year.

“Having conversations with the club, Troy (Weaver), and the owners, they assured me that we’re going to be great next year,” Bogdanovic told HoopsHype. “We have a lot of cap space to sign great players. We’re going to have a high pick again, so that’s going to help us a lot. We have a great young group of guys. When Cade (Cunningham) went down, that kind of hurt us big time. We were thinking that maybe we’d be fighting for the play-in tournament, but when he went down, he was our main guy. All of our offensive strategies were connected to him. When he went down, our season, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs without him.”

Why it Matters

There has been plenty of talk about the Pistons selling off Bogdanovic before the deadline passes, but it sounds like he will be sticking around.

He is averaging 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists through 48 games

Bogdanovic is set to become a free agent following this season

He is currently 33 years old



