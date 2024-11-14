Bold Prediction for Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

The Detroit Lions have been on an exciting upward trajectory, and much of that success can be credited to the innovative offensive schemes put in place by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. As the team continues to dominate the NFC with one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, the inevitable whispers surrounding Johnson's future have begun to grow louder. With his name being mentioned in head coaching circles across the league, it’s only a matter of time before the Lions must make a critical decision: will they let one of their most valuable assets walk, or will they offer him a deal he simply can’t refuse?

Here’s the bold prediction: the Detroit Lions will offer Ben Johnson head coach-level money to stay, and he will accept.

The Rising Star in Detroit

Ben Johnson’s rise in the NFL has been nothing short of spectacular. In just a short time, he has turned the Lions offense into one of the most formidable in the league, with a scheme that is both explosive and efficient. His ability to adapt, diversify, and lead a talented group of offensive players has been a key factor in Detroit’s success this season. Under his guidance, the Lions have become a top offense, and Johnson’s stock as a potential future head coach has soared.

It’s no secret that Johnson has received interest from other teams looking for a head coach. After his success in Detroit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him field offers from other NFL franchises, particularly those in need of a fresh offensive mind. But Johnson has repeatedly expressed his enjoyment of working with head coach Dan Campbell and the entire Lions’ coaching staff. He’s been instrumental in helping Campbell build a culture of success, and it seems that Johnson is enjoying the ride. That’s where the Lions can come in and make sure he stays.

The Case for Keeping Ben Johnson

The Lions have something rare and valuable in Ben Johnson—an up-and-coming star in the coaching world who is not only incredibly talented but also well-liked and respected in the organization. As the Lions look to maintain their momentum and keep this high-powered offense firing on all cylinders, keeping Johnson around is essential. And they know that.

The Lions have already demonstrated a willingness to spend money where it matters. They’ve made key investments in player personnel, and now, it’s time to ensure that their coaching staff is just as strong. Offering Johnson head coach-level money to stay isn’t just a matter of paying for his talents; it’s about securing the long-term future of this offense and keeping a crucial part of the team intact.

Johnson’s Potential Commitment to Detroit

For Ben Johnson, the decision to stay in Detroit seems increasingly appealing. He and his family have grown fond of the area, and Johnson himself has spoken positively about his time in Detroit. He enjoys the work he’s doing under Campbell and has expressed a deep commitment to the Lions’ mission. As someone who has built relationships with both players and coaches, Johnson likely recognizes the special culture being cultivated in Detroit, which could make the idea of staying more appealing than taking on the pressure of a head coaching job elsewhere.

While other teams will no doubt come calling, it’s not just about money for Johnson—it’s about finding the right fit. Detroit has already proven that it’s committed to success, and if Johnson is offered a deal that recognizes his value and allows him to continue thriving in his current role, it’s likely that he’ll choose to stay. The Lions could offer him a deal with head coach-level compensation, something that reflects his growing stature in the NFL coaching community, and provide him the stability he needs to continue building on the success he’s already achieved.

The Bottom Line

As the Lions continue their pursuit of greatness, keeping Ben Johnson in Detroit is a top priority. With Johnson already proving to be a game-changer on the offensive side of the ball, the team would be wise to offer him a contract that reflects his value, both as a coordinator and as a potential future head coach.

The prediction is clear: the Detroit Lions will offer Ben Johnson head coach-level money to stay, and he will accept. It’s a move that not only ensures the continued success of the Lions’ offense but also secures a bright future for the team as a whole. The time to act is now, and the Lions must ensure that they don’t let their most valuable asset slip away.