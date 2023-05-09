After starting the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions proceeded to stay the course, and they rallied to win eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Though that was not quite enough to get the Lions into the playoffs, many believed they were one of the top 10 teams in the league (or even better) by the time the season ended. Heading into the 2023 season, many are picking the Lions to win the NFC North, and some are picking them to make a run in the playoffs. But in order to make it all the way to the Super Bowl, there is a BOLD trade the Lions should consider making.

BOLD trade could push Detroit Lions over the top in 2023

Quinnen Williams, the New York Jets‘ defensive tackle, is reportedly not close to signing a long-term extension with the team. Williams has already skipped voluntary offseason workouts, and after a breakout 2022 season where he earned a Pro Bowl nod and was named a first-team All-Pro, he is likely seeking a huge contract extension. Williams' ability to rush the quarterback and blow up run plays is exactly what the Lions defense needs.

Bottom Line – A bold move for Quinnen Williams result in Super Bowl

In order for th Detroit Lions to truly have a chance at the Super Bowl, they absolutely must solidify the interior of their defensvie line. Acquiring Quinnen Williams would be a significant step in the right direction for the Lions. While it would come at a cost, the potential rewards far outweigh the risks. The Lions must be willing to make bold moves if they want to compete at the highest level, and attempting to trade for Williams is a move they cannot afford to pass up.