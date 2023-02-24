Bombshell report explains Russell Wilson’s request for Seahawks’ ownership

Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, requested the team to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, according to sources who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity. Wilson believed that Carroll and Schneider were hindering his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards. Wilson had a preferred replacement in mind, Sean Payton, who had recently stepped down from the New Orleans Saints. Wilson placed his request in February 2022, and within days of his call, top team officials decided to pursue trading the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson and Payton are now reunited in Denver after the Broncos hired the coach this offseason.

The Big Picture: Wilson's quest for success and the impact of his demand.

Russell Wilson's request to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider has significant implications for the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL. Wilson was a vital player for the Seahawks, and not including his 2022 season with the Broncos, he had been one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the past decade.

Russell Wilson by the Numbers

Russell Wilson has a career passer rating of 100.2.

Wilson has thrown for 40,583 yards and 308 touchdowns in his career.

He has also rushed for 4,996 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Wilson has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and has won one Super Bowl.

Wilson's impressive statistics highlight his impact on the NFL and the importance of having a talented and successful quarterback in the league.

The Bottom Line – Wilson's request for Carroll and Schneider to be fired backfired

If this report is true, Wilson's request for the Seahawks to fire Carroll and Schneider backfired on him at the time as he was traded to the Broncos. That being said, the Broncos have since hired Sean Payton to be their head coach, to Wilson is ultimately getting his chance to play for one of the best coaches in NFL history. The question is, can Payton get Wilson back on track after his horrific 2022 campaign?