BOOM! Blake Corum shot out of a cannon for long touchdown run

by

Under the lights of Michigan Stadium, the game between the University of Michigan and the Washington Huskies was a stalemate for one-and-a-half quarters. Then midway through the second quarter, coach Jim Harbaugh decided to fake a punt, from his own 29-yard line, giving his offense a needed boost. One play later, this happened…

Corum’s run was the first big play the offense was able to muster in the game, and a necessary one to keep momentum.

The Wolverines will look to keep the pressure on and improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.