Early Monday morning, Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak took to Instagram to make the heartbreaking announcement that he and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, had lost their newborn son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, on June 23.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to David and Rebecca.

“Viggo Rohl Pastrnak

June 17th 2021 – June 23rd 2021 🕊

We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER🤍

Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”