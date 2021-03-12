Boston Celtics make substantial offer for Detroit Pistons F Jerami Grant

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, news broke that the Detroit Pistons have traded swingman Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Hamidou Diallo.

But is it possible that Pistons GM Troy Weaver is not done dealing just yet? And could the deal potentially include the Pistons best player?

Well, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have offered “multiple first-round picks” to the Pistons for forward, Jerami Grant.

UPDATE: The Celtics have offered “multiple first-round picks” for Jerami Grant, reports @JLEdwardsIII. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 12, 2021

As we speak, the Celtics own the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but if they acquire Grant from the Pistons, that pick could become even lower.

Nation, if you were Troy Weaver, would you entertain an offer like this for Grant or would you keep him around as part of the future?