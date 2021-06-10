Boston Celtics to speak with 5 head coaching candidates

by

With Brad Stevens moving to general manager, the Boston Celtics have already started interviewing candidates to become their next head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Stevens has already completed interviews with the current Celtics assistant coaches and he has started reading out to speak with outside candidates.

Sources of ESPN have indicated that Stevens has started to get permission to speak with 5 candidates that include the following.

Chauncey Billups (Clippers)

Darvin Ham (Bucks)

Charles Lee (Bucks)

Jamahl Mosley (Mavericks)

Ime Udoka (Nets)

Nation, who do you think is the best candidate for the job?

