The Boston Celtics Tremendous Offseason

Boston has the Eastern Conference Crown- they’re not looking to give it up any time soon.

Boston Celtics

Ryan Griffin: So let’s talk about some teams that I liked during the off-season. Teams that I don’t have a problem with what they did. The Boston Celtics. Now me and my usual co-host Matt Basson were on when the Boston Celtics and the Warriors were in the finals. And after the finals, just talking about where the teams would be next year.

I thought the Boston Celtics had a fluky run to the NBA finals and I didn’t see them as a team that would be able to repeat that run. But man, they are having one hell of an off-season, and really positioning themselves to be a strong player in the east again.

So the Boston Celtics got Malcolm Brogdon. They got it for giving up, essentially nobody. I think the two main guys that they gave up in that trade were Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith. But they got Malcolm Brogdon and they got Danilo Gallinari. They got both of those guys without giving up any of their top seven players that they were playing.

And it’s a team who had depth, one of the reasons that they made the NBA finals was because they were able to have so many different guys step up at different points. And the knock on these moves is gonna be that these are two guys who can’t say healthy, right?

Malcolm Brogdon is a very good player. Danilo Gallinari is pretty good. Now his best years are probably behind him, but he can still definitely give you something. But both have injury history, which makes sense. Malcolm Brogdon though and Danilo Gallinari for that matter are guys that you really only need to be healthy for the playoffs.

So because they’re gonna have lesser roles on the Boston Celtics than they did on the Pacers. And then on the Hawks is where I believe Danilo Gallinari came from free agency, on the Hawks last year. If they’re gonna be asked to do less. So it should just be less stress on their body overall, you should be able to get them more rest.

And again, you’re gonna need ’em for the playoffs. You’re not necessarily worried about the regular season because you know with the rotation that you have, you’re gonna be in the playoffs. You’re probably gonna be in the playoffs pretty comfortably. But look at this top nine and really we’ll just do the top 10 because it’s two lineups.

So the Boston Celtics, they’re looking at a top 10, two rotations essentially, of Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams. That is a whole lot of defense. And with Malcolm Brogdon, now that is some much-needed offense that the starting lineup produced.

Marcus Smart is streaky and he can score in buckets one game and then he can go five and 19 the next and absolutely kill you. And we already know what Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could do.

But Malcolm Brogdon is the guy who can come in and he can give you offense, pretty much right away. Something I thought the Boston Celtics really lacked in the Golden State series was just another guy that can come in and create his own offense and score for them.

I thought their offense got pretty stagnated at times. It might have been what ended up costing them a title. But last year it provided only 36 games. A lot of trouble staying healthy, but Brogdon averaged 19 points. And he’s typically a pretty good shooter. Didn’t shoot it last year, but career 37. Basically 38% three-point shooter guy. He’s gonna give you about, 45, 46% from the field and anywhere between 85 and 88% from the free-throw line.

So just a really solid offensive player. And he is also giving you the five assists in five rebounds, essentially, like a really good player that Boston just added. He can create for others. He can create for him. And he can shoot it in every year, except for basically last year.

Where again, he was hurt a bunch of the year and that’s been, the knock on him is staying healthy. And then Gallinari again, a guy who can get a bucket, he’s not gonna be able to create for himself as much as Brogdon can I think.

But he can still create for himself. He can still go get his own shot and he can still go get his own bucket. He’s not gonna be reliant on Marcus Smart setting him up. You can give it to Gallinari for a couple of possessions while either Tatum and Brown or on the bench or whatever.

And, he can do his thing and, for better or worse, it’s not always gonna go in. But it’s a better option than certainly anybody that they gave up. And I think anybody that they had in that role last year.

Then you have the bench five. All right. So we talked about Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams.

Now you’re looking at the bench and these lineups are gonna be a little bit adjusted because I think the Boston Celtics are looking at actually having Brogdon come off the bench. But we’ll just do their next five, right? Al Horford, Derrick White, Grant Williams. Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard. That’s a really good top 10.

That’s a really good two kinda line set that the Boston Celtics can run at you. There’s a lot of depth and there’s a lot of shooting there. There’s a lot of defense there. And for Boston, I think that’s gonna bode really well for them. I really like this lineup top to bottom.

This 10 main lineup, I guess you can say it’s just really strong man, top to bottom. And they can do a lot of things. I was pretty bullish that the Boston Celtics weren’t gonna make the finals when the season had ended. Like they weren’t gonna make it back to the finals this year. I don’t know that I can say that now.

