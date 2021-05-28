Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson issues warning to NBA fans

Sharing is caring!

Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson had a NSFW message for any NBA fans who were planning on re-enacting the actions that saw two NBA fans in separate venues banned indefinitely.

A New York Knicks fan was banned from Madison Square Garden after he spat on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young during Game 2 of the first-round series between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Philadelphia 76ers fan was banned from Wells Fargo Center after he dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook in Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series Wednesday night.

So what did Thompson have to say ahead of Boston’s Game 3 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets later tonight?

So far, Thompson is averaging 9.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game