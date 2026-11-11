Former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is getting another opportunity to lead a Major League Baseball team. On Wednesday, the Houston Astros announced that Ausmus has been hired as their new manager, marking his third stint as a big-league skipper.

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The 57-year-old Ausmus replaces Joe Espada, whose contract was not renewed following the 2026 season. The move brings Ausmus back to an organization where he spent 10 seasons as a catcher, including a trip to the World Series in 2005.

According to The Detroit News, Ausmus is returning to the dugout after spending the past three seasons as the New York Yankees’ bench coach.

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Ausmus Gets Another Chance After Detroit Tigers Tenure

Tigers fans certainly remember Ausmus, who managed Detroit from 2014 through 2017 after replacing Jim Leyland. His first season was his most successful, as the Tigers finished 90-72 and captured the American League Central title.

Unfortunately, that postseason run ended quickly with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series. Detroit never returned to the playoffs under Ausmus, despite winning 86 games during the 2016 season.

Ausmus ultimately compiled a 314-332 record during his four years in Detroit, with his tenure ending following a disappointing 64-98 campaign in 2017. He later managed the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, finishing 72-90 before being dismissed after just one season.

Across five seasons as a Major League manager, Ausmus owns a 386-422 record. While those numbers aren’t particularly impressive, Houston clearly believes his experience and familiarity with the organization make him the right choice.

Houston Astros Bring Back a Familiar Face

Ausmus spent 18 seasons playing in the Major Leagues, including 10 with Houston, and earned three Gold Glove Awards during his career. He was also named an American League All-Star while playing for Detroit in 1999.

The Astros are coming off an unusual 2026 season in which they won the AL West despite finishing with an 81-81 record. Their postseason ended with a Wild Card Series loss to the Chicago White Sox, leading the organization to move on from Espada.

What Brad Ausmus Inherits as Houston Astros Manager

New Astros general manager Randy Flores praised Ausmus following Wednesday’s announcement, explaining that the former catcher impressed Houston throughout the interview process.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad back to the Astros organization,” Flores said. “Brad impressed us throughout the interview process, demonstrating the leadership, energy, and expertise critical to driving a winning culture both on and off the field.”

Ausmus also expressed excitement about returning to Houston, where he remains a familiar figure from his playing days. He now inherits a roster featuring Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Carlos Correa, along with the expectations that come with managing a franchise accustomed to competing for championships.

For Tigers fans, the hiring is an interesting reminder of how much has changed since Ausmus last occupied Detroit’s dugout. Nearly a decade after his departure, he’ll get another opportunity to prove he can lead a team deep into October.