Brad Galli Reveals Launch Date for His Next Detroit Sports Endeavor

Detroit sports fans finally know when they’ll learn what’s next for longtime broadcaster Brad Galli.

In a video posted to social media, Galli announced that he will officially unveil the next chapter of his career on Monday, June 1. While he stopped short of revealing exactly what he’s launching, his message made it clear that Detroit sports fans are at the center of his plans.

“It is time to launch,” Galli said at the beginning of the video. “On Monday, June 1st, I will be explaining to you and showing you everything I’m going to be doing in the next chapter of my career for you sports fans in Detroit and across the state of Michigan.”

“Today Is a Good Day for a Good Day”

As part of the announcement, Galli shared a personal story about a sign hanging in his home that has become a family motto.

“This is a sign on our house that’s been here since we moved in. My wife bought it,” Galli explained. “Today is a good day for a good day, and it’s something we believe in. You can make every day a wonderful day.”

Galli added a humorous touch when discussing his wife.

“My wife also likes when I’m not in the house, and she says it lovingly,” Galli joked. “She is my best friend, but she also knows what fuels me.”

Detroit Sports Continue to Drive Him

According to Galli, what fuels him is the same thing that has driven his career for the last 15 years: being around Detroit’s athletes and teams.

“That is being around the athletes and teams that I grew up watching, that I couldn’t get enough content of when I was young,” he said.

That passion appears to be shaping whatever comes next.

Galli acknowledged the appetite Detroit sports fans have for coverage and content, especially as the city’s sports scene continues to grow.

“I know as this passionate fan base, throughout all these four major sports teams and all of the growing professional teams that are coming into this market, the college teams, all of it, you just want more.”

His response?

“And so, I’m going to provide that.”

The Reveal Is Coming June 1

While many questions remain unanswered, Galli promised that fans won’t have to wait much longer.

“I will show you everything on Monday, June 1st, on every social media platform you can possibly think of,” he said.

Before ending the video, Galli took time to thank the fans who have followed his work throughout his broadcasting career.

“Thanks to everybody that has supported me over my 15 years here covering these teams and players in this market.”

He concluded with a message that captured his excitement about what’s ahead.

“I cannot wait to show you what is next. The wait for me is almost over. I’m excited to show you.”

The Bottom Line

Brad Galli isn’t revealing all of his cards just yet, but he has officially set a date for the announcement. Whatever he has planned, it’s clear that Detroit sports coverage remains at the heart of the project.

For fans eager to learn what’s next from one of the city’s most recognizable sports personalities, June 1 can’t come soon enough.