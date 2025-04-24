Lions GM Brad Holmes Makes Vow Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Lions GM Brad Holmes vows not to reach for needs. Instead, Detroit will stay patient and play the long game in building its roster.

As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is making one thing clear: the Lions are not chasing needs just to fill gaps—they’re chasing greatness.

Holmes, entering his fifth draft at the helm alongside head coach Dan Campbell, took the podium ahead of Thursday night’s first round and delivered a message to both fans and fellow front office minds: patience is power.

“We’re Not Going to Reach” — Holmes Holds the Line

Holmes’ draft philosophy has helped turn the Lions from bottom-dwellers to back-to-back division champions. And now, with a deeper roster and fewer glaring needs, he says the pressure to “get everything” has cooled.

“I think the first couple of years there was probably a little bit more (lack of patience) because of where we were at as a roster,” Holmes said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “It was like, ‘Man, we need this, we need this.’ … We needed everything.”

That desperate approach is a thing of the past. The current Lions roster is competitive, deep, and selective—a luxury Holmes has no intention of squandering.

“We’re not going to reach on players just to fill a position,” Holmes said. “That’s what we don’t do.”

Lessons Learned — And a Vow to Stay Disciplined

Holmes acknowledged that the depth he’s built allows Detroit to be more calculated this time around. Whether that means trading up for a true difference-maker or holding back and letting the board fall, the Lions’ war room won’t be driven by anxiety.

“Sometimes it does say maybe just stay patient and just see,” Holmes said. “Or maybe just go up and get the guy you really, really want and you don’t use all those other draft picks.”

Still, even with the flexibility, Holmes isn’t immune to the risks of drafting based on short-term needs.

“You can get in trouble chasing need,” Holmes warned. “You’re depending on a rookie… but nobody has a crystal ball. It can be a tough world we live in.”

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes isn’t bluffing—he’s built this Lions roster on discipline, vision, and long-term strategy. So while the rest of the league scrambles for quick fixes, Detroit is ready to play the long game again.

Don’t expect flashy reaches. Expect smart football.