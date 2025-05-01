Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes made a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft, but did he overreach by trading up for Isaac TeSlaa instead of taking another solid wide receiver without making a trade?

When the Detroit Lions traded up 32 spots in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft to snag Arkansas receiver Isaac TeSlaa, it was a move that raised eyebrows—and sparked immediate debate.

Sure, TeSlaa brings elite athleticism, size, and small-school hunger. But I believe Brad Holmes‘ biggest 2025 draft mistake was not standing pat at pick No. 102 and selecting Elic Ayomanor, the physical, smart, battle-tested wideout out of Stanford.

Ayomanor wasn’t just available—he was the pick some say Detroit should have made all along.

Why Elic Ayomanor Made More Sense

Ayomanor checks a lot of boxes for what Detroit needed to pair up with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams:

Legit X-receiver experience in a Power Five program

Elite run blocking skills—Campbell’s favorite trait

Gritty, intelligent, and highly respected by teammates

NFL-ready frame and game polish to contribute early

The Stanford standout eventually went later in the draft (Round 4, Pick 136), making him a potential steal and a pick the Lions could’ve had without parting with multiple future assets.

From NFL Draft Guru Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

Note: Brugler had Eric Ayomanor as his No. 11 ranked wide receiver with a 3rd Round projection and Isaac TeSlaa as his No. 24 ranked wide receiver with a 5th-6th Round projection.

“Despite his lack of technical polish, Ayomanor can be a challenging cover because of his size, toughness and athletic traits. He has outstanding body control when tracking and adjusting to throws, although his aggressive play personality and finishing skills need to be developed for him to earn consistent NFL snaps. Overall, Ayomanor lacks natural refinement but can be a matchup weapon. He is a large, physical target for the quarterback with a sizable catch radius and the ability to challenge vertically. He has yet to play his best football.”

A Costly Trade-Up for a Project?

Here’s where it stings: to draft TeSlaa at No. 70, the Lions had to send the No. 102 pick and two 2026 third-rounders to Jacksonville. And while TeSlaa has a higher athletic ceiling, the immediate gap between him and Ayomanor isn’t significant enough to justify that price.

If Ayomanor outperforms TeSlaa—which I believe is likely—the trade could go down as Brad Holmes’ biggest draft-day misstep since becoming GM.

What This Means for the Lions’ WR Room

The Lions have a strong WR1 in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and they’re hoping Jameson Williams takes the leap in 2025. But behind them? Questions remain. TeSlaa could develop into a valuable weapon down the line, but Ayomanor had the tools to help immediately.

Detroit is clearly thinking long-term with TeSlaa, but if that future never materializes, the Ayomanor decision may come back to haunt them.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes has had more hits than misses as Lions GM, but this one? It feels like a miss. Drafting Ayomanor at No. 102 could’ve saved Detroit valuable assets and still delivered a hard-nosed, NFL-ready receiver. Instead, Holmes rolled the dice on upside—and may have gambled away a more reliable option.