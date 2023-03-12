Brad Holmes calls out those who accused him of ‘waving white flag’ in 2022

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes recently took the opportunity to address accusations that he was “waving the white flag” by trading TE T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings during the 2022 season. During a recent NFL combine interview, Holmes took the opportunity to remind everyone that the Lions are always looking to add talent and that the Hockenson trade was not a signal of defeat. Though Hockenson's backups played well, Holmes is reportedly looking to solidify the position during the offseason.

What Brad Holmes said to the haters

When a reporter asked a question about the T.J. Hockenson trade at the NFL Scouting Combine, Holmes had the perfect response.

“I’m glad that the T.J. Hockenson trade is being called a trade now cause it was kind of (viewed as) a wave the white flag kind of deal at the time when it happened,” Holmes said. “But yeah, again, we’re always looking to add. We’re always looking to add. We’ll not leave a stone unturned.”

The Bottom Line – Lions look to build on success at tight end position

Brad Holmes' recent comments regarding the T.J. Hockenson trade and the Lions' desire to add talent at the tight end position demonstrate the team's commitment to building on their success. While the Lions set a franchise record for most receiving touchdowns by tight ends last season, the team recognizes the importance of continuing to strengthen their roster and is actively seeking ways to do so. The Hockenson trade was a strategic move to improve the team and the Lions are poised to continue their success in the tight end position in the upcoming season.