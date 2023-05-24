NBC Sports Edge has released their annual NFL GM Rankings, and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes checks in at No. 13. Holmes ranks just behind Jerry Jones (and Stephen Jones) of the Dallas Cowboys. In the article, Patrick Daugherty questions the fact that Holmes selected an “off-ball linebacker and change-of-pace running back” with the Lions' two first-round picks.

Brad Holmes comes in behind Jerry Jones in 2023 NFL GM Rankings

Here is what Daugherty has to say about Holmes.

Holy heat check, Batman. Nearing the end of their impressive, methodical rebuild, the Lions entered the draft with the No. 6 and 18 picks. In other words, they could add two impact players at premium positions instead of projects or lottery tickets. Instead, they emerged with an off-ball linebacker and change-of-pace running back. Not the way fans or fantasy managers drew it up. In addition to being used at unorthodox spots, the selections also spoke to a deep belief in Jared Goff's 2022 comeback campaign. Where Goff's recent career trajectory makes last year look like an outlier, the Lions saw a multi-year answer under center, and no need to use that impressive draft capital to move up for, say, Anthony Richardson. These are bold decisions indeed, ones that will decide whether the Lions break out of their decades-long morass or fall back into another 6-8 win doom loop. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell had done nearly everything right up until this offseason. That calls for benefit of the doubt. Doubt is just the natural state of being with a franchise that hasn't gotten out of its own way since 1991.

Here are the top 15 in the rankings:

Howie Roseman – Eagles Andy Reid/Brett Veach – Chiefs Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch – 49ers Sean McDermott/Bradon Beane – Bills Duke Tobin/Mike Brown – Bengals Sean McVay/Les Snead – Rams Bill Belichick – Patriots Brian Gutekunst – Packers John Schneider – Seahawks Mickey Loomis – Saints Eric DeCosta – Ravens Jerry Jones/Stephen Jones – Cowboys Brad Holmes – Lions Chris Drier – Dolphins Joe Douglas – Jets