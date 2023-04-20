Brad Holmes’ comments could mean RB Bijan Robinson is in play for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes made comments on Thursday suggesting that he does not agree with the popular notion that drafting running backs in the first round is a mistake. During the pre-NFL draft press conference, Holmes cited his previous experience with the Rams, where the team drafted Todd Gurley with the No. 10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley's career offers an argument for both sides of the debate on the value of drafting running backs in the first round. While he was a highly productive player for the Rams, injuries cut his career short.

Why it Matters

Holmes' comments on the value of drafting running backs in the first round could suggest the team is considering selecting RB Bijan Robinson in the upcoming NFL draft.

- Advertisement -

Key Points

Holmes believes in the value of drafting running backs in the first round

Holmes cited the example of Todd Gurley, who was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the first round in 2015

Gurley's career offers arguments for both sides of the debate on the value of drafting running backs in the first round

RB Bijan Robinson is considered one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft

Many people are against selecting a running back with a high pick in the NFL Draft, but it does not seem like Holmes agrees with that train of thought.

“I understand the narrative around it,” Holmes told reporters on Tuesday. “But if you think a player is that good and he’s out there producing for you, then I don’t think anyone is going to look back and say… and I don’t think anyone said in 2016 or ‘17 or ‘18. ‘Man, they picked Todd Gurley at 10.’ No, he was just a really good running back. He was one of the top prospects in the draft. So yeah, we didn’t really bat an eye.”

Bottom Line – To Draft or Not to Draft a Running Back in Round 1?

The debate over the value of drafting running backs in the first round is likely to continue for years to come. While some teams have had success with early-round running back picks, others have seen their careers cut short by injuries. Holmes' comments from Thursday suggest that the Lions may be considering drafting Bijan Robinson, but only time will tell if they actually pull the trigger.