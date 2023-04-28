Merch
Brad Holmes’ comments leave D’Andre Swift’s future with Lions in doubt

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is in the final year of his rookie contract and his inconsistent play on the field coupled with his struggles to stay healthy has led many to believe that 2023 could be his final year with the team. With the Lions selecting Jahmyr Gibbs, a running back out of Alabama, with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Swift's future with the team is now even more uncertain, and GM Brad Holmes' comments on Thursday night pretty much cemented those thoughts.

D'Andre Swift Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Brad Holmes

Key Points

  • D'Andre Swift is in the final year of his rookie contract and his future with the Detroit Lions is uncertain.
  • Jahmyr Gibbs, a running back out of Alabama, was selected by the Lions in the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, adding to the uncertainty of Swift's future with the team.
  • GM Brad Holmes' comments after the draft have fueled speculation that Swift may not remain with the Lions beyond his rookie contract.

Brad Holmes' comments leave D'Andre Swift's future with Lions in doubt

Here is what Holmes had to say on Thursday when he was asked about what drafting Gibbs means for Swift's future with the Lions:

“D’Andre is still on our roster,” Holmes said following Round 1. “He’s still a part of our team. He’s still under contract with us. He’s a dynamic football player. So, it hasn’t really changed the math there yet, but it's early. So, it didn’t really change. We just kind of put Jahmyr in his own separate box, and just we got really excited about the player. It didn’t really have any bearing on D’Andre.”

Bottom Line – A Swift Exit from Detroit?

Holmes' comments about Swift's future with the Lions following the NFL Draft's Day 1 have left many wondering if the running back will remain with the team beyond his rookie contract. While keeping Swift around for the 2023 season would be rather cheap, and would provide depth at the position, it may be better for the Lions to see if they can get a late-round draft pick for him.

Previous article
Brad Holmes defends Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell selections
