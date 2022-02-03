in Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes comments on chances Detroit Lions trade No. 2 pick in NFL Draft

17 Views 3 Votes

Barring a trade, the Detroit Lions will make the second selection in the 2022 NFL Draft after finishing the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record.

On Thursday morning, Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and when asked about the chances of trading the No. 2 pick, Holmes said the Lions are “open for business.”

“I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always,” Holmes said.

Nation, do you think the Lions should trade the No. 2 pick or keep it?

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers decide on Bally Sports Detroit TV crew for 2022