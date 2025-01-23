fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes Confident Lions Will Stay Consistent with Jared Goff’s Needs Despite Coaching Changes

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are facing a significant offseason with changes to their coaching staff, most notably the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. However, General Manager Brad Holmes remains unshaken by these shifts, expressing full confidence in the team's ability to adapt while maintaining what works for their starting quarterback, Jared Goff.

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes Discusses Stability Amid Change

Holmes made it clear that, while there might be minor tweaks to the schemes the Lions use, the core philosophy and approach will stay the same. “With coordinators leaving, and if there’s tweaks to scheme, as long as Dan’s the head coach here and as long as I’m here, those are things that we talk about that are not going to change,” Holmes said. His confidence in the team’s ability to continue succeeding remains strong, despite the inevitable adjustments that come with staff departures.

Jared Goff’s Success at the Forefront

Holmes also noted that, while coaching changes may be on the horizon, ensuring the success of Jared Goff is a primary focus. “Jared in particular, that’s something that’s at the forefront of Dan’s mind in terms of what’s going to be the best thing for him,” Holmes explained. This shows that, no matter what changes occur in the coaching staff, the Lions will always ensure that the system is suited to their quarterback's strengths.

Holmes continued, reinforcing his belief that Detroit will maintain its course: “If a player’s going to come in here, he’s a Detroit Lion or he’s not,” he stated. For the Lions, this is more than just about bringing in talented players and coaches—it's about ensuring that they fit the team’s identity and philosophy.

Jared Goff

Looking Ahead to Continued Success

Despite the inevitable changes in Detroit's coaching staff, Holmes is steadfast in his belief that the Lions will continue their upward trajectory. The focus will remain on building around key players like Jared Goff, and the adjustments made to the scheme will only serve to enhance what has already been a highly successful formula. With Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell at the helm, the Lions are poised to stay true to their winning formula while continuing to grow into a Super Bowl contender.

As the Lions head into the 2025 season, there is little doubt that the future remains bright for Detroit, especially with the organizational consistency Holmes emphasizes.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
