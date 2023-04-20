The Detroit Lions kicked off their 2023 voluntary off-season workout program this week, where players participate in conditioning workouts at the team facility in Allen Park. However, many fans took to social media, noticing that WR Jameson Williams was not featured in the daily photo reels. Fortunately, Lions' GM Brad Holmes confirmed that Williams was present at the workout program, at least for one day this week.

Why it Matters

Lions fans (who were actually concerned) can breathe a sigh of relief as Holmes has confirmed that Williams, the team's first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was present during the offseason workout program on Wednesday.

Key Points

Lions started their 2023 voluntary offseason workout program

Fans noticed that Williams was missing in the daily photo reels posted by the Lions

Holmes confirmed at his pre-NFL Draft presser that Williams was present at the workout program, at least on Wednesday

Brad Holmes confirms Jameson Williams' voluntary workout status

Holmes spoke to the media on Thursday at his pre-NFL Draft presser and he was asked about Williams' voluntary workout status.

“He was just here yesterday,” Holmes said.

Bottom Line – Jameson Williams Is Ready to Contribute to the Lions' Success

While some fans may have been concerned about Williams' absence from the daily photo reels tweeted out by the team, Holmes' confirmation of his presence at the offseason workout program is reassuring. It shows that Williams is committed to the team and ready to contribute to their success in the upcoming season. With his talent and dedication, he has the potential to be a key player for the Lions in the future. That being said, if you were really worried, then you are just looking for things to worry about!