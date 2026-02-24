Brad Holmes Addresses David Montgomery’s Future With Detroit Lions

David Montgomery’s future with the Detroit Lions remains one of the quieter but more intriguing storylines of the 2026 offseason.

After a 2025 campaign that featured a noticeable reduction in touches, questions began to surface about where Montgomery fits moving forward, especially as Jahmyr Gibbs continued to emerge as one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons. While Montgomery remained effective when called upon, Detroit’s offensive identity shifted, and that shift inevitably fueled speculation about a potential separation.

On Tuesday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Lions general manager Brad Holmes addressed the situation directly.

Brad Holmes Confirms Ongoing Communication

Holmes made it clear that lines of communication between the Lions and Montgomery’s camp are open and active.

“I’ve been in touch with David’s agent and his representation, and, obviously we love David,” Holmes said. “He’s a great player and we’d love to have him.”

That statement alone reinforces how highly Montgomery is still regarded inside the organization. His physical running style, professionalism, and leadership have been integral to Detroit’s rise over the past two seasons, even if his role shifted statistically in 2025.

Why Montgomery’s Role Shifted in 2025

Montgomery’s dip in touches wasn’t about decline, it was about evolution.

With Gibbs demanding more usage and the Lions leaning heavily into a high-powered passing attack, Detroit prioritized efficiency over volume at running back. Montgomery still handled key short-yardage situations, pass protection duties, and physical late-game carries, but the offense no longer revolved around a traditional workhorse approach.

That change, however, naturally raised questions about long-term fit.

Alignment Will Determine What Happens Next

Holmes acknowledged that both sides must want the same future for a return to make sense.

“We kinda want to put last year in the rear view and move forward, but a player has to want to be at a certain place as well,” Holmes said. “So, those conversations are still fluid.”

That comment is telling. Detroit appears open to resetting expectations and redefining Montgomery’s role, but the final decision may hinge on whether Montgomery is comfortable with that vision as he enters the next phase of his career.

Lions Seeking Clarity—but Not Rushing a Decision

With free agency approaching and multiple roster decisions looming, the Lions want clarity without forcing an outcome. Holmes’ comments suggested patience, respect, and realism, three traits that have defined Detroit’s front office under his leadership.

For now, Montgomery’s future remains unresolved, but the door is clearly not closed. Whether that door stays open will depend on alignment, opportunity, and timing as the Lions continue shaping a roster built to contend in 2026 and beyond.