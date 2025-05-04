Brad Holmes Declined Chance to Trade With Eagles in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Lions GM Brad Holmes turned down a first-round trade offer from Eagles GM Howie Roseman, choosing to stay put and draft Tyleik Williams.

When the Philadelphia Eagles were making their push to trade up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they rang up none other than Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the Eagles, Howie Roseman—their wheeling-and-dealing general manager—was seen calling teams, trying to move up from the No. 31 pick.

One of those calls was to Holmes.

“Hey, any interest in moving back?” Roseman asked Holmes.

According to the video, Holmes turned them down.

“That’s fair, I appreciate the honesty. Detroit, I just spoke to, they said no,” Roseman told the Eagles’ war room.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

So instead of striking a deal with Detroit, Philadelphia sent a fifth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up just one spot. With the 31st overall pick, the Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

What This Tells Us

While Holmes didn’t elaborate on the conversation publicly, we can read between the lines. The Lions had their guy in Tyleik Williams, and they didn’t want to risk missing out on him.

Despite reportedly receiving “some interest in trading down,” Holmes stuck to his board and made the pick at No. 28.

The Bottom Line

This small moment captured on camera speaks volumes about how the Detroit Lions operate under Holmes. While other teams were navigating the chaos of Round 1, Holmes had conviction in his plan—and it led to the selection of a defensive lineman many believe can make an immediate impact in Detroit.