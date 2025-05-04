Brad Holmes Za'Darius Smith Brad Holmes Eagles trade 2025 NFL Draft

Brad Holmes Declined Chance to Trade With Eagles in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Lions GM Brad Holmes turned down a first-round trade offer from Eagles GM Howie Roseman, choosing to stay put and draft Tyleik Williams.

When the Philadelphia Eagles were making their push to trade up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they rang up none other than Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the Eagles, Howie Roseman—their wheeling-and-dealing general manager—was seen calling teams, trying to move up from the No. 31 pick.

One of those calls was to Holmes.

“Hey, any interest in moving back?” Roseman asked Holmes.

According to the video, Holmes turned them down.

“That’s fair, I appreciate the honesty. Detroit, I just spoke to, they said no,” Roseman told the Eagles’ war room.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

So instead of striking a deal with Detroit, Philadelphia sent a fifth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs to move up just one spot. With the 31st overall pick, the Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Brad Holmes Za'Darius Smith Brad Holmes Eagles trade 2025 NFL Draft

What This Tells Us

While Holmes didn’t elaborate on the conversation publicly, we can read between the lines. The Lions had their guy in Tyleik Williams, and they didn’t want to risk missing out on him.

Despite reportedly receiving “some interest in trading down,” Holmes stuck to his board and made the pick at No. 28.

The Bottom Line

This small moment captured on camera speaks volumes about how the Detroit Lions operate under Holmes. While other teams were navigating the chaos of Round 1, Holmes had conviction in his plan—and it led to the selection of a defensive lineman many believe can make an immediate impact in Detroit.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]