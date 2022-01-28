Brad Holmes defends his worst move as GM of Detroit Lions

Just prior to the start of the 2021 season, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes went out and traded a 5th and 7th round draft pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for WR Trinity Benson and a 6th round pick.

When the trade was first announced, I had to scratch my head a bit, mostly because I really did not know who Trinity Benson was.

Well, I still don’t really know who Benson is as he was only active for two of the Lions’ final nine games and he only caught 10 passes for 103 yards on the season.

On Friday morning, Holmes joined the crew on the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket and when asked about the Benson trade, he defended it.

“When we acquired Trinity we knew that he had a lot of upside, but we knew that he was a developmental player that was raw,” Holmes said. “Knowing that he was young, the intent on Trinity was not 2021. It was like, ‘If he could contribute, great. If he needs a little more time to learn a new system kinda coming in late, then that’s what he’ll do.’”

“Trinity will still be in a position to compete during this upcoming offseason and going into 2022 for the season,” Holmes continued. “That’s how we view Trinity. He’s a developmental prospect and we’ll just kind of see where it goes.”

Personally, I still believe it is his worst move since taking over as GM of the Lions, especially since he had to give up some draft capital to make it happen.