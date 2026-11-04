The Detroit Lions are 5-2. They just knocked off the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. They have a legitimate Super Bowl roster, a franchise quarterback playing at a high level, and a head coach who has completely transformed the culture of an organization that spent decades searching for answers.

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But now comes the part that separates good general managers from championship-winning ones.

Brad Holmes has seven days to decide just how aggressive he’s willing to be.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET. After that, the Lions will have to make their playoff push with the roster they’ve assembled, supplemented only by whatever help they can find through other permitted transactions.

And if I’m Holmes, I’m looking at this team, looking at the injuries piling up on defense, and asking myself one question.

What exactly am I saving those future draft picks for?

Because the Detroit Lions have an opportunity to do something that generations of fans have only dreamed about.

And opportunities like this don’t last forever.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, left, and general manager Brad Holmes walk off the field after practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Holmes Has Earned Our Trust, But Not a Free Pass

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear.

Brad Holmes deserves an enormous amount of credit for what he’s built in Detroit.

He helped turn a franchise that was once the punchline of NFL jokes into a legitimate contender. He identified cornerstone players, embraced Dan Campbell’s vision, and assembled a roster capable of beating anybody on a given Sunday.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

But building a Super Bowl contender and finishing the job are two entirely different accomplishments.

At some point, the conversation has to shift from protecting the future to maximizing the present.

The Lions aren’t rebuilding anymore. They aren’t searching for their quarterback. They aren’t hoping to someday become relevant.

They’re trying to win a Super Bowl. Right now.

And that should influence every decision Holmes makes between now and next Tuesday.

The Lions’ Defense Is Sending a Warning Before the Trade Deadline

Sunday’s 19-15 victory over Minnesota was impressive, but it also came with a significant cost.

Detroit suffered multiple defensive injuries, including the frightening neck injury to All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell and the season-ending hamstring injury to rookie Jimmy Rolder.

First and foremost, Jack’s health is more important than anything involving football. The organization has provided encouraging updates, and everyone associated with the Lions hopes his recovery continues in a positive direction.

But from a football perspective, the uncertainty surrounding his availability creates a challenge that cannot be ignored.

As we previously reported at Detroit Sports Nation, Dan Campbell acknowledged that the Lions might need additional help at linebacker following Sunday’s injury-filled victory.

Holmes has already responded.

Detroit moved to add veteran linebacker K.J. Britt from New England’s practice squad, providing experienced depth at a position suddenly facing serious questions.

That’s a sensible move.

But is it enough?

That’s the question Holmes needs to answer before the deadline.

The Lions still have capable defenders, including Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske. However, there’s a difference between having enough players to get through a regular-season game and having enough difference-makers to survive the NFC playoffs.

And it’s not just linebacker.

Brian Branch has been dealing with concussion protocol, D.J. Reed has an injury concern, and Kerby Joseph continues working toward his return.

Detroit’s defense still has plenty of talent, but the margin for error is becoming smaller.

There’s a Difference Between Being Smart and Being Too Conservative

This is where I believe Holmes needs to be careful.

His disciplined approach to roster construction has been one of Detroit’s greatest strengths. He’s generally avoided desperate moves, excessive spending, and sacrificing valuable assets simply because a recognizable player became available.

That’s a philosophy worth respecting.

But there’s also a danger in becoming so committed to long-term flexibility that you fail to take advantage of the opportunity sitting directly in front of you.

I’m not suggesting Holmes should trade away multiple first-round picks for a declining veteran.

I’m not suggesting Detroit should mortgage its future for a player who might only make a minimal difference.

And I’m certainly not suggesting the Lions should make a trade just to make headlines.

What I am saying is that if an affordable, proven defensive contributor becomes available, Holmes should be willing to pay a reasonable price to bring him to Detroit.

That might mean surrendering a mid-round draft pick.

It might mean accepting a short-term salary commitment.

It might mean making a difficult roster decision that doesn’t look especially appealing today but could pay dividends in January.

And that’s perfectly fine.

What Those Future Picks Are Really Worth

Because there’s something fans need to remember.

A third-round pick in 2027 might become a terrific football player.

But a proven veteran in November 2026 might help the Detroit Lions win their first Super Bowl.

Which one matters more to this organization right now?

I know my answer.

Detroit Has Already Started Making Moves, But the Job Isn’t Finished

Holmes hasn’t been sitting around doing nothing.

In addition to the Britt addition, Detroit has continued evaluating its defensive personnel and creating roster flexibility.

As we covered following Tuesday’s official roster announcement, the Lions placed Rolder on injured reserve and waived defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald.

Those moves demonstrate that the front office is actively adjusting to Detroit’s changing circumstances.

But making adjustments isn’t necessarily the same as maximizing a championship opportunity.

Consider the rest of the NFC.

The Chicago Bears have already demonstrated a willingness to make a substantial investment, acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from Tennessee in a deal involving two future first-round picks.

That doesn’t mean Holmes should imitate Chicago or overpay for somebody else’s star.

It means the Lions must recognize that other contenders are looking for ways to improve, too.

And standing still carries its own risks.

The challenge is identifying the right deal at the right price.

If that opportunity exists, Detroit needs to be prepared to act.

If the asking price is outrageous, Holmes should walk away.

But if a legitimate contributor can help shore up the defense without damaging the franchise’s long-term foundation, then what exactly are we waiting for?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

This Isn’t About Panic. It’s About Opportunity

The most important distinction here is that the Lions shouldn’t operate out of fear.

They should operate out of confidence.

Confidence that Jared Goff can lead a championship offense.

Confidence that Dan Campbell has built a locker room capable of handling enormous expectations.

Confidence that Detroit has enough talent to compete with the best teams in football.

And confidence that investing in the current roster can be just as important as developing the next one.

That’s why I don’t believe this deadline should be viewed as some desperate attempt to save the season.

Detroit doesn’t need saving.

It needs strengthening.

One reliable linebacker, one versatile defensive back, or one additional pass rusher might not sound like a franchise-changing acquisition.

But playoff football is often decided by a single possession, one missed tackle, or one defensive stop.

That’s where the right addition could make all the difference.

And if Holmes believes the Lions are genuinely capable of winning the Super Bowl this season, he owes it to the players, coaches, and fans to explore every reasonable opportunity to improve.

The Bottom Line: Brad Holmes, It’s Time to Show Your Hand

Seven days.

That’s what Brad Holmes has to determine whether the current version of the Detroit Lions needs another meaningful piece before its championship push continues.

Maybe the right trade never materializes.

Maybe another team demands an unreasonable price.

Maybe Holmes and Campbell ultimately decide their internal options are sufficient.

Those are all legitimate possibilities.

But refusing to make an aggressive move simply because Detroit wants to protect every future asset would be a mistake.

The Lions have spent years building toward this moment.

They have the quarterback. They have the coach. They have the stars. And they have a fan base that has waited an entire lifetime for a chance to celebrate something truly special.

Nobody knows what next season will bring.

Players get older. Contracts become more expensive. Injuries happen. Coaching staffs change. And championship windows that once seemed wide open can close faster than anyone expects.

Brad Holmes has done an outstanding job building the Detroit Lions into a contender.

Now he has an opportunity to help turn that contender into a champion.

The question isn’t whether Brad Holmes wants to win. Of course he does.

The question is how much he’s willing to invest in winning right now.

And by 4 p.m. next Tuesday, we’ll have a much better idea of his answer.