The Detroit Lions are approaching a crossroads, and general manager Brad Holmes has a decision to make that could determine whether Detroit becomes a legitimate Super Bowl contender or spends another postseason wondering what went wrong.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

With the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, the Lions must decide whether to acquire additional help in the secondary or trust that the return of injured defensive stars will provide the necessary improvement.

The decision is especially complicated because Brian Branch is expected to make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, while Kerby Joseph continues working toward a return from a lingering knee injury.

For Holmes, the question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: Is getting healthy enough, or does Detroit need to make a move?

Detroit Lions Have a Major Problem in the Secondary

Detroit entered the 2026 season with considerable expectations, but its defensive struggles have threatened to derail those ambitions.

The Lions have surrendered too many explosive plays through the air, leaving defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard searching for answers despite having considerable talent elsewhere on the roster.

The absence of Branch and Joseph has certainly contributed to those struggles, but injuries do not entirely explain Detroit’s problems in coverage.

As we previously argued in our open letter urging Brad Holmes to address the secondary, the Lions cannot afford to let their championship aspirations depend entirely on injured players returning to form.

That concern remains relevant more than a month later, particularly with Detroit preparing for a critical stretch of NFC North games.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph Complicate Brad Holmes’ Decision

There is legitimate reason for optimism surrounding Detroit’s defense, especially with Branch preparing to return after recovering from a torn Achilles.

Head coach Dan Campbell has indicated that Branch will play against Green Bay, although the team must determine how many defensive snaps he can reasonably handle in his first game back.

Meanwhile, Campbell recently provided an encouraging update on Joseph, expressing confidence that the All-Pro safety will return at some point this season.

When asked whether he expected Joseph to play again in 2026, Campbell replied:

“I do.”

However, that optimism does not come with a specific return date.

As we previously reported regarding Joseph’s recovery, the Lions remain cautious about rushing their standout defender back before his knee is ready for NFL competition.

The uncertainty creates a significant challenge for Holmes, who must balance the potential impact of his returning stars against the reality of Detroit’s current defensive weaknesses.

Brad Holmes Must Decide Whether to Make a Trade

The secondary remains a major area of concern despite the team’s improved defensive performance against Arizona.

Detroit could benefit from additional cornerback help, particularly against opponents capable of attacking downfield with multiple receiving threats.

The Packers present an immediate example, with Jordan Love directing a passing attack featuring Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft.

Branch’s return should improve the defense, but expecting one player to eliminate every coverage issue would be unrealistic.

Holmes must also determine whether another defensive back would provide a meaningful upgrade over Detroit’s current options without sacrificing valuable future draft capital.

There are financial considerations and roster-building consequences associated with making a significant trade, but standing pat carries risks of its own.

The NFL’s official calendar confirms that the 2026 trade deadline is November 10 at 4 p.m. ET, leaving Detroit fewer than three weeks to evaluate its options.

There is no confirmed indication that Holmes has decided to acquire a defensive back, but the approaching deadline makes the situation increasingly urgent.

Detroit Lions Cannot Afford Another Missed Opportunity

Holmes deserves considerable credit for helping transform the Lions into a franchise with legitimate championship expectations.

However, assembling a talented roster is only part of the challenge, and recognizing when that roster needs additional help can be equally important.

Detroit does not necessarily need a blockbuster acquisition to improve its defense, but finding a dependable veteran cornerback or versatile defensive back could provide valuable insurance against additional injuries.

The next two games against Green Bay and Minnesota should offer meaningful evidence about whether the secondary is improving, although Holmes cannot afford to wait indefinitely for answers.

If Branch immediately strengthens the defense and Joseph continues progressing toward a return, standing pat could become a defensible decision.

But if opposing quarterbacks continue finding open receivers and exploiting coverage breakdowns, Holmes will face mounting pressure to make a move before November 10.

Ultimately, the decision is not simply about whether Detroit should make a trade.

It is about whether Holmes believes the Lions already have enough defensive talent to compete with the NFL’s best teams when the stakes are highest.

And with another opportunity to contend for a Super Bowl potentially hanging in the balance, this could become one of the most consequential decisions of Brad Holmes’ tenure in Detroit.