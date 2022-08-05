Brad Holmes discusses Detroit Lions rebuild timetable, says fans deserve hope

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes recently joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he talked about how Lions fans deserve a winning team and how he is proud of the direction they are heading.

Close your eyes for a moment and think about when was the last time you were this excited about Detroit Lions football. Not necessarily about how many wins the team will have during the upcoming season, but about how excited you are about where the franchise is hopefully heading.

Holmes said he is appreciative of the support he is getting from the fans but it is up to the team to hold up their end and deliver a winning team.

“This fanbase, this city, they deserve it, like they deserve belief, they deserve hope,” Holmes said on the “Stoney and Jansen with Heather” show. “But, at the same time, we only won three games. So, we got to hold up our end, and deliver. But, it’s much appreciated, and I’m happy the fans have hope for what we’re doing.”

Brad Holmes discusses Detroit Lions rebuild timetable

When Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took over for Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia (it still angers me to even type those two names), the culture in Allen Park was an absolute mess, and fixing it was the first order of business for the new regime.

So far, Holmes is “very proud” of the culture that has been established within the Lions organization.

“We’re very proud of the culture that we have in place here, and in the direction that we’re headed in,” Holmes commented. “Look, we’re excited for the world to see it. You know, you kind of start in free agency, just this past free agency, and you’re talking to agents and you’re trying to get things done. And, we’re not trying to sell the culture. But, Dan and I often say, ‘Just ask the players on our team.’ You know, ask the players that aren’t on our team that were with us last year. But, I’m glad that the rest of the world is going to be able to see the direction that we’re headed in and the culture we have in place.”

As far as the rebuild goes, Holmes did not want to put a time stamp on it.

“You know, look, we’re not putting a timestamp on it,” Holmes expressed. “We kind of attack every single day. But, you know, look, we’re going to stay aggressive. That’s what Dan and I, that’s what we believe in. We’re not scared, and so, it’s not a long, methodical, like, let’s just take it slow (process). Look, man, let’s just add the best guys. We have a phenomenal coaching staff that can accelerate development, and we’re very fortunate that way.”

Nation, how long do you think it will be before Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have the Detroit Lions are contending for an NFC North title and more?

