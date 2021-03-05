Brad Holmes discusses importance of having a veteran QB

Sharing is caring!

It’s been over month since the Detroit Lions pulled off a franchise-altering deal, sending veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

And while Lions GM Brad Holmes isn’t permitted under League rules to discuss the trade until it becomes official upon the start of the new NFL calendar later this month, he did discuss the positives of having a veteran and playoff-winning quarterback on the roster, as well as talking about the quarterback that they sent to Hollywood.

“To have a veteran QB that’s won a lot of games, and I don’t want to say any specific names, I’m assuming we all know who we’re talking about,” Holmes said. “But obviously that player’s not on our roster now, but obviously I have a lot of knowledge.”

Of course, Holmes knows Goff well, having served as the director of college scouting for the Rams when they selected Goff with the 1st overall pick in 2016.

“Having a veteran quarterback, obviously, it can shape some decisions in terms of my familiarity with him, knowing kind of what works best for him, what kind of he likes, what he kind of strives for,” Holmes said. “It does help shape things from a team-building standpoint in terms of adding tools, adding pieces that will fit his skill set.”

The receiving unit that Goff will have to work with could look vastly different than what Stafford worked with, as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Mohamed Sanu and Jamal Agnew will soon be unrestricted free agents.

– – Quotes via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press Link – –