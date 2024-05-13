Brad Holmes Discusses Jahmyr Gibbs’ Expanded Role in 2024

Brad Holmes talked about Jahmyr Gibbs on the Rich Eisen Show

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes shared insights into the expected role expansion for second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The conversation revealed plans for how Gibbs could see increased involvement in the Lions’ offense, particularly after flashes of potential during his rookie season.

Balancing the Backfield with David Montgomery

Holmes discussed the dynamic duo of Gibbs and David Montgomery, emphasizing the effective ‘1-2 punch’ they provide in the Lions’ backfield. “I definitely would expect him to see more of a load, but David Montgomery will still be here too,” Holmes said to Eisen. He noted the synergy between the two backs and how it complements the team’s overall strategy.

Gibbs’ Development and Anticipated Growth

The GM recalled Gibbs’ performance, particularly how he needed time to adjust to the NFL’s pace. “He was playing very fast and he actually needed to slow it down a little bit. He openly admitted that, like, ‘I just needed to slow down a bit. I was moving too fast.’” Holmes highlighted a significant game against the Ravens as a turning point where Gibbs began to find his rhythm, culminating in a standout performance against the Raiders.

Increased Involvement in the Passing Game

Looking forward to the 2024 season, Holmes anticipates that Gibbs will expand his contributions, particularly in the passing game.

“I think he (Jahmyr Gibbs) has much more to offer in the passing game. So most likely you will see an increase in that as well,” Brad Holmes on the Rich Eisen Show

This strategy aims to utilize Gibbs’ versatility and speed to enhance the Lions’ offensive playbook.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Brad Holmes expressed confidence in the continued use of Jahmyr Gibbs alongside David Montgomery, highlighting their effective combination. Gibbs is expected to adjust his game pace, building on the learning experiences from his rookie year. An increased role in the passing game is projected for Gibbs, leveraging his skills to diversify the Lions’ offensive strategies.

The Bottom Line:

Brad Holmes’ insights into Jahmyr Gibbs‘ development and increased role for the upcoming season suggest a bright future for the young running back. With an expected enhancement in his involvement, especially in the passing game, Gibbs is poised to become an even more integral part of the Detroit Lions‘ offensive scheme. The strategic use of his skills not only aims to optimize his potential but also to enrich the team’s overall performance in 2024.