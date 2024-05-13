fb
Jared Goff has landed a HUGE contract extension.

W.G. Brady

Brad Holmes Discussing Interesting Timing Of Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract Extension

Lions News Reports

Brad Holmes joined the Rich Eisen Show on Monday

The Detroit Lions made headlines this offseason by securing a significant contract extension with Amon-Ra St. Brown just before the NFL Draft. This decision by General Manager Brad Holmes was not just timely but also a strategic move, as it occurred right before the Philadelphia Eagles set a new market standard with their deal for A.J. Brown. On The Rich Eisen Show, Holmes discussed the intricacies of such timing in contract negotiations.

Brad Holmes Terrion Arnold Brad Holmes Pulls Off 3 Trades

Holmes Discusses Market Awareness and Player Value

Holmes emphasized the importance of being proactive in understanding the market dynamics to ensure fair compensation for players like St. Brown. He noted the necessity of balancing timely rewards for players with the foresight of upcoming market changes. “You’re definitely aware of it, for sure,” Holmes said on the Rich Eisen Show. We always talk about both sides working very, very hard in terms of getting something done. We’re aware of it, their camps are aware of it. What’s moving? What’s coming down the pipe?

“But the bottom line is, from our standpoint, we just want to do what’s right by the player.”

Brad Holmes comments on the Rich Eisen Show

Future Planning and Financial Strategy

The timing of St. Brown’s extension reflects the Lions’ broader strategy to not only secure key talent but also to manage their salary cap effectively for future seasons. Holmes shared, “Obviously there’s a market for everyone and we try to make sure our players are paid appropriately within where we are forecasting what that market is going to be,” explaining the multifaceted approach to managing player contracts and team finances.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Brad Holmes secured Amon-Ra St. Brown’s extension strategically before the NFL Draft to pre-empt market reset by the Eagles.
  2. The extension was as much about fair compensation as it was about anticipating future market trends and managing financial resources.
  3. Holmes emphasizes a balanced approach, ensuring that the team remains competitive financially and on the field.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes’ approach to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s extension illustrates the Detroit Lions’ commitment to strategic financial management and player satisfaction. By acting preemptively, Holmes not only secured a key player in St. Brown but also set a precedent for future dealings that balance immediate team needs with long-term fiscal health.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

