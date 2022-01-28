Brad Holmes divulges which Lions coach will serve as head coach for Senior Bowl

As you have likely heard by now, the Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will have the honor to coach in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be held beginning next week in Mobile, Alabama.

Beginning this year, the Senior Bowl will be running things a bit differently as they are having other coaches from the Lions and Jets elevate into higher positions, including head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator.

On Friday, Lions GM Brad Holmes joined the crew on the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket and he divulged that Duce Staley will serve as head coach, while Ben Johnson will be the offensive coordinator and Aubrey Pleasant will be the defensive coordinator.

This is a great opportunity for Staley, Johnson, and Pleasant as they all have aspirations to move up in the coaching profession.