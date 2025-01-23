Brad Holmes Does Not Mince Words While Describing Playoff Loss to Commanders

During his season-ending press conference on Thursday morning, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes addressed the painful conclusion to the 2024 season, a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Lions’ dominant regular season and their strong 15-2 record ultimately meant nothing when they came up short in the postseason, and Holmes made it clear that despite the loss, his team must remain focused on the bigger picture.

“It Sucks, It’s Humbling”

“It sucks, it’s humbling, no overreaction,” Holmes said, acknowledging the sting of the defeat. “There’s nothing else to do but get back to work. But trying to battle recency bias. We fell short, wasn’t our day. Can't be a prisoner of the moment and make all these crazy wholesale changes.”

Holmes’ words show a level-headed and measured approach to a situation that is often filled with emotional responses. While the loss was undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow for the Lions and their fans, Holmes emphasized that despite the disappointment, the team must stay grounded.

Staying Focused on the Bigger Picture

Holmes continued, “It sucks, but there’s no need for overreaction.” He rejected the idea of making drastic changes based on one playoff loss, signaling that stability and long-term growth will continue to be the focus for the organization. “We can’t be prisoners of the moment,” he added, reinforcing the importance of avoiding knee-jerk decisions and maintaining focus on the team’s overarching goals.

Holmes’ comments reflect a determination to stay grounded and keep the Lions focused on their goal of sustained success. While the loss to the Commanders stings, the future remains bright for the Lions, and Holmes is committed to building a team that can overcome such setbacks in the future.

In the end, the message from Holmes is clear: while the heartbreak of falling short in the playoffs is hard to take, the team will regroup, refocus, and come back stronger next season. The work isn’t over—it’s just beginning.