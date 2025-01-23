Brad Holmes End-of-Season Comments Will Upset Some Lions’ Fans

As the Detroit Lions turn their attention to the offseason, many fans are eagerly waiting for the team to address its pass rush—arguably one of the biggest needs heading into 2025. In a previous article, I suggested making a bold move, like trading for a star pass rusher such as Maxx Crosby. However, after hearing Lions GM Brad Holmes' comments during his end-of-season press conference on Thursday, fans hoping for a major move to upgrade the pass rush may be disappointed.

Brad Holmes Reflects on Pass Rush Struggles

When asked about the Lions’ pass rush heading into next season, Holmes acknowledged the challenges the team faced, particularly with the injuries to key players on the defensive line. “Look, when you're down five defensive ends due to injury, I don't know who has a sixth, seventh, and eighth effective pass rusher,” Holmes said. “So, when you get down that low, then yes, but you know, when we were at full health, I thought our pass rush was pretty good.”

Holmes made a valid point—injuries, including the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, who was on track for a Defensive Player of the Year award before getting hurt in Week 6, had a major impact on the defense's performance. But the underlying message was clear: Holmes doesn’t seem to feel the immediate urgency to add a premier pass rusher to the roster.

A Cautious Approach to Improvement

Holmes did clarify that the Lions would still look to improve and add competition in every area of the team. “You guys have seen us do it before,” Holmes added. “We drafted an inside linebacker in the first round when we had a pretty damn good linebacker room at the time. We don't really go into it with that mindset. We just try to add the best players that we think is a fit.”

This statement suggests the Lions may focus on depth and talent acquisition across the board rather than pursuing a headline-making move for a high-caliber pass rusher. While it's true that the team has shown success in building depth, some fans may not be thrilled about the possibility of the Lions not prioritizing a top-tier pass rusher, despite how critical the position has been in their defensive struggles.

A Question of Priorities

Holmes’ approach reflects confidence in the Lions’ current foundation, but it also raises questions about how aggressively the team will address its defensive needs. While injuries were certainly a factor in the pass rush's underperformance in 2024, the Lions will need a more consistent and impactful pass rush to compete at the highest level in the NFC.

The Lions have built a strong foundation, but the question remains: will they focus their resources on shoring up their pass rush or look to strengthen other areas of the team? With the Super Bowl window still open, Lions fans are hoping for a move that can give the defense a much-needed boost and complement Hutchinson’s talents. However, Holmes' cautious comments suggest a more measured approach, which may not be enough for fans looking for a more aggressive solution.