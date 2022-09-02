When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that the plan was for Goff to be a bridge until the Lions could acquire their quarterback of the future.

After Goff got off to a very rough start in his first season with the Lions, there was plenty of chatter that the team would only hold on to him for as long as they absolutely had to.

But after he finished the season strong, head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes made it clear that they were committed to Goff being their starter in 2022.

Please enable JavaScript Detroit Lions Hard Knocks Episode 4 Reaction

Brad Holmes explains big difference for Jared Goff heading into 2022

According to reports, Jared Goff has been very good during training camp and Brad Holmes believes Goff’s confidence has been a big difference.

“I do believe the confidence that he has going into this year has been a big difference,” Holmes said. “And I always felt that he was a confident kid. He’s always been a very mentally tough kid. But I think us giving him ownership in letting him know, like, ‘Look, we believe in you, we’re supporting you, we’re going to put you in the best position to succeed. You’re the quarterback.’ … I think that’s helped his confidence and it’s showed in this camp.”

One of the main reasons why Goff feels so confident and has looked more confident in training camp is the Lions’ new offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

“When we made the switch about midway last year … I was all in,” Holmes said of the decision to give Johnson increased duties with the passing game. “I was jacked for him. He’s been everything that I would’ve expected. And, you know, I think it’s a great marriage between he and Goff. I think you guys can see the results so far.”

Nation, do you think Jared Goff will play well enough in 2022 to earn a long-term contract with the Detroit Lions?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

