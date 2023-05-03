During an interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes explained that Sam Laporta‘s versatility, intangibles, and effort made him the best fit for the Lions. Although Michael Mayer was considered by many to be the best tight end prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, Laporta aligned in multiple spots, demonstrated strong ball skills, and impressive run-after-the-catch ability. Holmes has no doubt Mayer will be productive for the Las Vegas Raiders, but Laporta was the right choice for the Lions.

Brad Holmes explains decision to select Sam LaPorta over Michael Mayer

While talking to Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket, Holmes talked further about why he made the decision to select LaPorta over Mayer.

From The Detroit News:

“That's the beauty of evaluation; that's the beauty of scouting,” Holmes said. “When you look at the totality of the draft, there are 31 other draft boards, there are 31 other rosters, there are 31 other teams looking for different things. Laporta felt best for us. He fit us, in terms of the total player. I think Mayer is going to be a really good player. He's going to be a productive guy for Las Vegas and I have no doubt about that.

“Laporta, what intrigued us about him is just his versatility, his intangibles, his effort,” Holmes continued. “Yeah, he can do some stuff in the run game, and block, but he really aligns in multiple different spots, whether the slot or outside or as a wing. He was playing wildcat quarterback for them, I think in the bowl game vs. Kentucky. He's a guy who can do a lot of different things. I really like his ball skills and his run after the catch is really intriguing for us, so we're excited to get him.”

Bottom Line – Did the Lions Make the Right Call?

The Lions made a bold decision in selecting Sam Laporta over Michael Mayer, but Brad Holmes' explanation shows the team did their due diligence in evaluating each prospect. Laporta's versatility and potential in multiple roles make him a valuable asset to the Lions' offense. Ultimately, only time will tell if the Lions made the right call in selecting Laporta over Mayer, but one thing is for sure, Holmes is confident that he made the correct decision.