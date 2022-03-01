Brad Holmes explains what Detroit Lions can offer free agent targets

When it comes to building a winning football team, there are different pieces of the puzzle that play a role.

One of those pieces to the puzzle is free agency.

In order you put together a championship-caliber roster, a general manager has to be able to bring in the right free agents that fit perfectly with the pieces on the roster that are already in place.

But just going out and getting a free agent is much easier said than done because that free agent has to want to come to your organization and, let’s face it, over the years, not many free agents have been too excited about coming to play for the Detroit Lions.

On Tuesday, Brad Holmes, who is in his second offseason as GM of the Lions, was in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and he joined the crew on Good Morning Football to discuss a range of topics, including free agency.

During his talk with the crew on GMFB, Holmes had a message for free agents in terms of why they should want to play for the Detroit Lions.

“Dan (Campbell) and I had a plan in place from the get go,” Holmes said. “We took some lumps early on. But as you said, you started to see that plan really come clear at the end of the season. What we can definitely offer is an outstanding culture. We have a culture of collaboration and communication. We’re all about grit. We have a multi-year plan in place. We have an outstanding head coach. Dan is special. We got great leadership from the top. I tell everybody, ‘If you want to be a part of this, good luck, it’s going to be a fun ride.'”