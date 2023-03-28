Brad Holmes explains what Detroit Lions emphasize during player selection

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is known for emphasizing the importance of finding players who are the right fit for the team. As the draft approaches, he must weigh the talent and potential of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter against his off-field concerns and questionable work ethic. While Carter is undoubtedly talented and fills a clear position of need for the Lions, he recently pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing resulting in fatalities and also showed up out of shape to his pro day.

Campbell spoke to reporters on Monday and he made it pretty clear that when he evaluates a player, it goes much deeper than just what the player did on the field.

“I'm a firm believer still that intangibles are the separators of success,” Holmes said Monday at the league meetings. “You know, you look at an Amon-Ra St. Brown, he's a talented player, but his intangibles are as good as it gets, and that's why he has the success that he has.”

“These kids are young college kids, and I've read a lot of things about just from a brain standpoint, where your frontal lobes are developed at that point,” Holmes said. “Some of the things I did in college, I probably wouldn't want anyone knowing about. Again, you just got to take it case-by-case, but you kind of asked what is the one thing, and I'd say football character is probably the biggest thing, just in terms of your passion for the game, your mental toughness, leadership, accountability, work ethic, all that stuff. That always reigns No. 1.”

NFL Draft Dilemma: Talent vs. Intangibles

The decision facing the Lions in the upcoming draft is a classic example of the dilemma between selecting the most talented players versus those with strong intangibles such as character, work ethic, and fit within the team culture. While a highly talented player like Carter could potentially provide a big boost to the Lions' defense, the off-field concerns and questionable work ethic could also create problems down the line. It is up to Holmes and his team to carefully evaluate all available information and make the best decision for the long-term success of the team.

Bottom Line – The Detroit Lions must weigh the risks and rewards of drafting Jalen Carter.

In conclusion, the Detroit Lions are facing a difficult decision in the upcoming NFL draft regarding the selection of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. While his talent is undeniable, his off-field concerns and questionable work ethic could present problems for the team in the long run. It will be up to GM Brad Holmes and his team to weigh the risks and rewards of drafting Carter and make the best decision for the future success of the Lions. Ultimately, the success of any NFL team is not just based on the talent of its players, but also on their character, work ethic, and fit within the team culture.