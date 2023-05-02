Brad Holmes explains why Detroit Lions traded up for Brodric Martin

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes recently spoke on 97.1 The Ticket's The Stoney & Jansen Show, shedding light on the team's decision to trade up and draft DT Brodric Martin in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite being a relatively unknown player from Western Kentucky, Martin's potential was enough to catch the attention of Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. They were impressed with his size, power, athleticism, rare length, and playing style, all of which make him a valuable addition to the team.

“He was just a favorite for me and (coach) Dan (Campbell) — not in terms of what Brodric is right now, we were so excited about what Brodric can become,” Holmes said. “When you identify a guy at that size, that's that powerful, is that athletic, and has that kind of rare length that he has — and look, there are a lot of defensive linemen that are big and have length and are powerful — but he plays hard, he plays like how we want to play. He's relentless, he chases the ball, he's instinctive, he can find the football. It's all those things (that) really kept moving Brodric kind of up the charts for us as the process moved along.”

Bottom Line – Drafting Brodric Martin could prove to be a Wise Move

The Detroit Lions' decision to trade up and draft Brodric Martin in the third round could prove to be a smart move that could pay off in the long run. Martin's potential and playing style make him a valuable addition to the team, and the Lions are counting on him to help build a strong and competitive squad. As the Lions continue to build for the future, Martin could play a crucial role in their success.