Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has heard the criticism about his approach to the NFL trade deadline, and he has a message for anyone who believes the team has become complacent.

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He’s not buying it. Not even a little bit.

During an interview with Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, Holmes addressed concerns that Detroit failed to do enough to improve its roster before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. While other NFC contenders made aggressive moves, the Lions added veteran safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets and decided against making another major trade.

That decision has sparked plenty of criticism, but Holmes made it clear that a lack of headline-grabbing transactions does not mean the organization isn’t working to get better.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes arrives at Northwest Stadium before the win against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md. on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Holmes Responds to Complacency Criticism

When asked directly about fans who believe the Lions have become complacent, Holmes didn’t hold back.

“Complacency doesn’t exist in our process,” Holmes said. “We made the moves that we made because we got a player that we liked on a deal. Whatever we did, it’s not indicative of our work ethic or complacency or our process. The trade deadline happens to have a title on it, but it’s really not any other different week besides — you might get an uptick in phone calls, but we’re calling and working the phones all year. Like, we’re doing this stuff in August and September, October. We’re doing this all the time, year-round. So, there’s no complacency. Nobody’s in position to be complacent. You’ve probably heard me say multiple times, I never think it’s enough. No matter how talented our roster gets, it’s never enough. And once you think it’s enough, that’s when you’ll get beat. So, there’s never complacency.”

Holmes wasn’t finished, either. He emphasized that Detroit will not make a trade simply to satisfy people outside the organization.

“But we’re also — we’re not going to make a move just to make a move to satisfy somebody outside of what we’re doing. We’re going to do what’s right for us, and we’re also going to do what we can do. We’re not going to add a player that we’re not excited about or doesn’t make a lot of sense or is going to compromise us in a certain way.”

That’s a pretty clear message from Detroit’s general manager, especially considering the pressure surrounding the team’s championship aspirations. Holmes understands the expectations, but he isn’t about to abandon his approach just because another team makes a splash.

Holmes Still Believes Lions Are Heading in Right Direction

The Lions acquired Cisco ahead of the deadline, but fans hoping for additional help at cornerback or linebacker were left disappointed. Holmes, however, believes the current roster is improving and still has room to grow.

“Look, we have a hungry football team that is still growing, and we’re on the right track,” Holmes said. “I believe that our offense is really talented, very explosive. I think there’s still meat on the bone there and then I think our defense is gaining confidence by the week. I just think that’s just a culmination of the players taking ownership and the coaches putting the players in the right position and maximizing the personnel that we do have. “But we will never rest on our laurels. We will never think anything is good enough. We’re always gonna look inwards and look for ways to improve. That’s what we’ve always done, and we’ll continue to do.”

What Brad Holmes’ Trade Deadline Approach Means for the Lions

Holmes has helped build a Lions team that has gone from one of the NFL’s perennial disappointments to a legitimate contender. His commitment to developing talent and protecting future assets has been central to that turnaround, even if his conservative approach to the trade deadline has frustrated some fans.

The Case for a Bigger Move

But there is another side to the argument, and it’s a fair one. Detroit has a roster capable of competing for a championship right now, and some fans understandably wonder whether a more aggressive move could have improved the Lions’ chances of finally winning a Super Bowl.

For Holmes, the answer isn’t about winning the trade deadline or making the loudest move. It’s about making decisions he believes give Detroit the best chance to succeed, both now and in the future.

Whether that approach proves correct remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though: Brad Holmes isn’t apologizing for how he handled the deadline.