Brad Holmes Gives Contract Extension Update for Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph

Find out what Brad Holmes had to say about potential contract extensions for Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph.

The Detroit Lions are entering a critical offseason when it comes to the future of some of their biggest young stars. General manager Brad Holmes addressed the contract situations for two standouts from the 2022 draft class—Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph—during this week’s NFL Annual League Meetings.

Aidan Hutchinson Extension Could Be Pricey

When asked about Hutchinson, who’s recovering from a leg injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely, Holmes made it clear that extending the star pass rusher is part of the long-term plan—though it won’t be cheap. With premier edge rushers now commanding salaries north of $40 million annually, Detroit will need to make a serious financial commitment to lock Hutchinson in.

“Look, it is what it is,” Holmes explained. “We had it in that range, kind of, already when we do our future planning and budgeting. But then obviously, when it goes up, it just goes up and that’s just what you’ve got to prepare for. I don’t know what it’ll end up being. That’s the difficult part about our job, but we work really hard in terms of the prediction forecasting of that market. He’s just one of many that we’ve had to budget.”

Hutchinson, the former No. 2 overall pick, has been a centerpiece of Detroit’s defense since arriving, and it seems likely that the team will do what it takes to keep him.

Lions Want to Keep All-Pro Kerby Joseph

The situation with Kerby Joseph is also one to watch. Coming off an All-Pro season in which he led the league with nine interceptions, Joseph has emerged as one of the NFL’s top safeties. Holmes didn’t hold back when discussing Detroit’s desire to sign him to an extension.

“He’s a player that we want to keep and, you know, we’ve let that be known,” Holmes said. “He’s a fit for us, for our team. He’s a really good player, but in terms of the timing, we’ll just kind of see where it goes.”

Though no timetable has been set for Joseph’s deal, both sides appear motivated to get something done.

What’s Next?

The Lions are in a great position with two of the league’s brightest young defensive talents, but long-term success will require smart cap management. While no extensions are finalized yet, the messaging from Holmes was clear: both Hutchinson and Joseph are foundational pieces, and Detroit fully intends to keep them around.