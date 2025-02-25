Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes Gives Latest On Aidan Hutchinson Contract Extension

It is just a matter of time before the Detroit Lions give Aidan Hutchinson a lucrative contract extension, and on Tuesday, GM Brad Holmes gave the latest on where things stand.

Hutchinson is currently going into his fourth year in the league, which means the timing is right for the Lions to sign him to a contract extension that will likely make him the highest-paid EDGE rusher in the NFL. Of course, the Lions could also decide to wait to see how Hutchinson, who is coming off a season-ending leg injury, performs during the 2025 season before giving him an extension, but that decision would surprise me.

While speaking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Brad Holmes was asked about potentially signing another big-time pass rusher. While giving his answer, Holmes, who was clearly referring to Hutchinson, said that they are currently in the “planning stages” of getting a deal done.

“We have one (a pass rusher) that’s due for an extension, and we’ve already kind of gotten to the planning stages about him already,” Holmes told reporters.

There are some people who believe the Lions should wait to give Aidan Hutchinson a contract extension, but I just don't see that happening for a myriad of reasons. Reason No. 1 is that by waiting until next year to extend him, the price tag will climb even higher than it currently is. In addition, the Lions have made it a priority to give extensions to their elite players before they begin their fourth year, and that is exactly what I expect them to do with Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Puts End Myles Garrett Talk
