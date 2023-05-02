Brad Holmes gives update on potential Jared Goff contract extension

Prior to the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff told reporters that though he was open to discussing contract extension, Lions GM Brad Holmes, or anyone from the team for that matter, had approached him about that subject. On Tuesday, Holmes joined the fellas on 97.1 The Ticket, and he gave us some new news regarding Goff and a potential extension.

Key Points

Goff recently told reporters that he has not had talks with the Lions about a contract extension, though he would be open to it.

Holmes said on Tuesday that there have been contract talks with Goff's agent

It will be interesting to see when an extension happens. Prior to 2023 season or following the season?

Brad Holmes gives update on Jared Goff contract extension

While speaking to Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on The Stoney and Jansen Show, Holmes indicated that there have been talks about signing Goff to an extension.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve had dialogue there,” Holmes said on Tuesday. “We’ve had dialogue with his agent, and we’re in a good place right now.”

Bottom Line: Lions are trending toward giving Goff an extension

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press indicated in a recent column, the Lions are trending toward signing Goff to an extension that would keep him around in Detroit for the foreseeable future. With that being said, it will be VERY interesting to see if Holmes gives Goff a new deal prior to the 2023 season, or if he waits to see if the former No. 1 overall pick can replicate his play over the final 10 games of the 2022 campaign.