Brad Holmes has a huge fan and his name is Dan Campbell

When Brad Holmes was hired by the Detroit Lions to be their next general manager, he made it very clear that he wanted to build the team with a focus on the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two drafts under his belt, and though it is still early, it sure looks like he is going to be able to do what he said he was going to do when he took over. One person who is extremely happy to have Holmes is Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, who joined the crew on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday morning.

What did Dan Campbell say about Brad Holmes?

While on 97.1 The Ticket earlier this morning, Campbell made sure to give credit to Holmes, who he called a “damn good GM.”

“There’s a lot of people in this building and I’m just a piece of it, that’s all I am,” Dan Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “We have some great coaches, support staff, and I’ve got a damn good GM.”

“Brad and I had a vision of what we wanted to do, and we don’t have anyone telling us how we’re supposed to do it or what you need to do,” Campbell said. “This was all about how we wanted to build it. And the first thing is, get the right type of players.”

Campbell added that when trying to establish a great culture, it is important to have the right people around.

“People talk about culture, you gotta have the right people,” said Campbell. They gotta be made a certain way. When you do that and they believe in what you believe in and they’re people who don’t want to give in, they just want to get better and they focus on the job at hand, good things are probably going to happen. You just don’t know when it’s going to happen. And listen, we’re reaping the benefits right now.”

So far, it sure seems like what Campbell and Holmes have been going is working to perfection. The question is, how far will it end up taking the Lions?