Brad Holmes has pre-NFL Scouting Combine message for Detroit Lions fans

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are currently in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Combine, of course, will include many of the best NFL Draft prospects from across the country and it will be just another piece of the puzzle as Holmes and his scouts put together their final big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which will be held at the end of April.

On Tuesday, Holmes joined the crew on Good Morning Football and he was asked about what his offseason message is for the fans.

Here is Holmes’ response.

“You definitely should be optimistic because whoever we end up acquiring or selecting, whether free agency or through the draft, it’s going be somebody that the city is going to be proud,” Holmes said. “Is going to be someone that the fan base is going to be proud of. What our culture is it’s about collaboration, communication, grit, perseverance — and that’s really the City of Detroit. That’s what our fan base is all about. So, whoever we acquire, they will definitely be proud of it. We want to do it for the fans.”