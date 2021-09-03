Brad Holmes highlights Detroit Lions 3 biggest strengths

The Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster is set (for now) and on Thursday, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell held a presser to discuss some of the cuts that were made and some of the Lions’ strengths.

Holmes specifically mentioned three areas of strength he sees on the Lions’ roster. Offensively, he loves the offensive line and his running backs.

From Detroit News:

“Obviously we all well know (D’Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams) and what they bring, But we drafted Jermar, he’s a seventh-round pick and a rookie that we felt really, really good about in the process,” Holmes said. “I think any late-round guy or undrafted guy is gonna have a hell of a chance with the coaching that they’re gonna be receiving from (running backs coach) Duce Staley and (offensive coordinator) Anthony Lynn, but you don’t know for sure, for sure. Jermar has improved every single week to the point where it’s like, ‘Ok, the pass protection got better, (knowing) what he’s supposed to do got better, he’s got natural vision, but to actually see it come to life in practices and those games makes you feel really good and better about the position.”

Defensively speaking, Holmes praised his defensive front, including giving some major love to Romeo Okwara.

“Romeo is even better after we paid him, and we felt good about him when we paid him,” Holmes said, referencing the three-year deal Okwara signed this offseason. “Now it’s like, ‘Wow.'”

Holmes also noted that Charles Harris has certainly caught his eye in training camp.

“Watching him practice today, he’s gotten better, and I’m not sure if it’s the scheme, but I do think it’s the coaching staff,” Holmes said.