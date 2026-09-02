Brad Holmes Gives Concerning Isiah Pacheco Injury Update

The Detroit Lions already knew they would begin the 2026 season without Isiah Pacheco.

Brad Holmes’ latest comments suggest Lions fans probably should not start circling a return date just yet.

During his Wednesday press conference in Allen Park, Detroit’s general manager was asked whether the organization still expects Pacheco to play at some point this season.

His answer was brief.

“Yes, that’s the hope,” Holmes said Wednesday.

Three words.

And while Holmes did not say Pacheco is in danger of missing the entire season, “that’s the hope” is considerably less definitive than Lions fans probably wanted to hear about a player who initially appeared to be dealing with a relatively short-term injury.

Pacheco’s Timeline Has Changed Dramatically

This has been a frustrating progression for Detroit.

Pacheco originally suffered a sprained MCL during training camp. At the time, Dan Campbell sounded optimistic enough that Detroit Sports Nation reported the veteran running back was expected to have a legitimate chance of returning for the regular-season opener.

That eventually stopped being the primary concern.

Later in August, Campbell revealed that Pacheco’s knee was progressing, but the running back had developed a back issue. That new injury left Detroit unable to provide a firm timetable, something we detailed when Campbell first revealed Pacheco’s back problem.

Then came Tuesday.

Detroit officially placed Pacheco on Reserve/Injured, guaranteeing he will miss at least the first four games of the season. The Lions’ official transaction log confirmed the move while Detroit simultaneously brought tight end Tyler Conklin back to the active roster.

That alone was significant.

Wednesday’s comments added another layer.

Holmes Says Pacheco Is Improving

There was some encouraging information in Holmes’ update.

He made it clear that Pacheco is actively working toward a return and that the Lions have seen progress.

“He’s steadily feeling better, and he’s doing everything that he can to get back, and we’re excited to get him back when he’s healthy,” Holmes said during his post-cuts press conference.

That context matters.

Holmes did not announce another setback. He did not say Pacheco would miss several months, and he did not suggest the Lions have ruled him out beyond his mandatory four-game stay on injured reserve.

What he wouldn’t do was provide a timetable.

And when the question expanded from when will Pacheco return? to whether Detroit still expects him to play this season, the answer became:

“That’s the hope.”

That is where the concern comes from.

Because Pacheco is on injured reserve, his earliest possible return would come after Detroit’s first four games.

Possible does not mean expected.

The Lions have given no indication that the first week Pacheco becomes eligible should be viewed as a firm target. Holmes’ comments Wednesday only reinforced that uncertainty.

For now, this appears to be a situation Detroit will handle entirely based on Pacheco’s recovery.

The Lions already placed Pacheco on injured reserve after his back issue complicated what began as a knee injury.

That turned what initially appeared to be a manageable August injury into something that will extend well into the regular season.

Jahmyr Gibbs Now Has an Even Bigger Role

Detroit signed Pacheco during the offseason to provide a physical complement to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Instead, Gibbs will begin the season without the veteran back Detroit expected to pair with him.

That puts additional attention on Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki and Jabari Small behind Gibbs.

Saylors strengthened his case considerably late in the preseason and gave Detroit another option while Pacheco remained sidelined. The Lions got their final look at the backfield during their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit also brought veteran Kareem Hunt to Allen Park for a visit during training camp, an interesting piece of roster homework considering where the Pacheco situation now stands.

Whether Holmes revisits the veteran running back market remains to be seen.

But the calculation is certainly different now.

‘That’s the Hope’ Is Not a Timetable

There is always some danger in reading too much into three words from a general manager who is careful when discussing injuries.

Holmes may simply be refusing to make promises about a player’s recovery.

Still, there is also no reason to minimize what he was actually asked.

This was not a question about whether Pacheco could return as soon as he becomes eligible.

It was about whether Detroit still expects him to play this season.

Holmes said yes.

Then he qualified it.

“That’s the hope.”

For the moment, the Lions still believe Pacheco will eventually join Gibbs in Detroit’s backfield.

They simply are not prepared to tell anyone when.

And after a summer that began with optimism about a much quicker return, that uncertainty is concerning enough on its own.