Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell may not be in Germany for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, but he’s certainly not forgotten.

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In fact, one group of Lions fans made sure Campbell was represented at Allianz Arena in Munich, and their touching tribute caught the attention of none other than Detroit general manager Brad Holmes.

The moment was captured by Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, who shared photos and video on social media showing fans holding a customized banner featuring Campbell in his No. 46 Lions uniform, surrounded by red hearts.

Across the top of the banner were the German words “WIR LIEBEN DICH,” which translate to “We love you.”

And when Holmes spotted the tribute, he made sure to acknowledge the fans responsible for it.

Jack Campbell still on the minds of Lions fans — even here in Munich pic.twitter.com/zMHckqtyOu — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 15, 2026

Brad Holmes Reacts to the Jack Campbell Tribute

In the video shared by Pouncy, Holmes stopped near the fans holding Campbell’s banner and took a moment to sign an autograph.

“That’s awesome, thanks guys,” Holmes said, clearly appreciating the support being shown for Detroit’s injured defensive captain.

It was a brief interaction, but one that spoke volumes about how much Campbell means to the Lions organization and its fan base.

Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury during Detroit’s Nov. 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, leaving teammates and fans deeply concerned about his health. Since then, the All-Pro linebacker has received an outpouring of support as he continues his recovery.

Earlier this month, Campbell released an emotional statement through the team, thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes while sharing encouraging news about his progress.

Detroit Lions fans show love for injured linebacker Jack Campbell with signs during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jack Campbell Remains in the Hearts of Lions Fans

The support for Campbell has extended well beyond Detroit, as Sunday’s scene in Munich demonstrated.

Following Campbell’s injury, head coach Dan Campbell led the Lions in an emotional locker-room prayer, reminding his players that their teammate’s well-being was more important than football.

The Lions have continued rallying around their defensive leader, and the fans in Germany are clearly doing the same. Even thousands of miles away from Ford Field, the message remains unchanged.

Jack Campbell may not be on the field against the Patriots, but he’s still very much a part of this Lions team.

And judging by Holmes’ reaction, that message was received loud and clear.