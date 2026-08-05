Brad Holmes Offers Cautious Jahmyr Gibbs Update

Brad Holmes confirmed Wednesday what Detroit Lions fans have been waiting to hear.

The Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs are still talking.

Whether those conversations are close to producing a contract is another question.

“Obviously we love Jahmyr,” Holmes said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Me and Dan have always been believers in that one-two punch. I just think that’s how this league is going now. But, you know, we’re having dialogue, and we’ll see where it goes.”

When co-host Pat Kirwan suggested the deal would eventually get done, Holmes replied, “That’s the hope.”

Not exactly a victory parade.

It is still the first direct public confirmation from Detroit’s general manager that negotiations remain active as Gibbs’ training camp hold-in reaches one full week.

"We're having dialogue, we'll see where it goes…."



Lions GM Brad Holmes on where things stand on the contract negotiations with Jahmyr Gibbs.



📻 https://t.co/1S6vayal9l#OnePride I @JacobHester18 pic.twitter.com/XJD2s0DcTc — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 5, 2026

Brad Holmes Confirms Lions and Gibbs Are Talking

Holmes did not reveal numbers, guarantees or how far apart the sides may be.

That was expected.

Front-office executives rarely negotiate through radio interviews, especially when one careless sentence could create another obstacle at the bargaining table. Holmes’ job was to acknowledge the situation without giving away Detroit’s position.

He accomplished that.

“We’re having dialogue” is better than silence. It also falls well short of suggesting an agreement is imminent.

Holmes’ final phrase may have been the most telling.

“That’s the hope.”

The Lions clearly want Gibbs back on the practice field. Gibbs clearly wants long-term security. The difficult part is finding the contract structure that satisfies both sides without damaging Detroit’s ability to extend other members of its young core.

Gibbs’ Hold-In Has Lasted Longer Than Expected

Gibbs has reported to camp and remained active inside the team facility, but he has not participated in Detroit’s first week of practices.

Dan Campbell previously expressed surprise that an agreement had not already been completed, although he also made it clear the Lions were not panicking over the situation. Gibbs has continued attending meetings and maintaining contact with teammates during the hold-in.

That distinction matters.

This is not a traditional holdout in which a player stays home and separates himself from the organization. Gibbs remains part of the daily operation while protecting himself from the injury risk that comes with padded practices.

Still, every missed session matters.

Detroit is installing an offense under Drew Petzing that is expected to feature Gibbs more heavily than ever. The Lions traded David Montgomery during the offseason, and Campbell publicly declared that Gibbs would become Detroit’s bell cow.

The offense is being built around him.

The centerpiece is currently watching.

Bijan Robinson’s Deal Changed the Conversation

The contract market became much clearer when Atlanta agreed to a three-year, $66.75 million extension with Bijan Robinson, with another $8.25 million available through incentives.

That deal averages $22.25 million annually in new money.

Gibbs now has a direct comparison from the same draft class. Robinson went eighth overall in 2023. Gibbs went 12th. Both became elite dual-threat backs and reached extension eligibility at the same time.

Detroit can argue structure, workload and guarantees.

Gibbs’ representatives can point to production, explosive-play value and the expanded role the Lions have already announced publicly.

NFL Network previously reported that extensions for both Robinson and Gibbs were priorities for their respective teams. Robinson has now signed. Gibbs is still waiting.

That makes the next number fairly easy to predict.

Gibbs will likely want to surpass Robinson’s annual average and become the league’s highest-paid running back.

Detroit Has Leverage, but So Does Gibbs

The Lions are not facing an immediate contractual deadline.

Detroit exercised Gibbs’ fifth-year option, keeping him under team control through the 2027 season. That option is projected at approximately $14.3 million and is fully guaranteed.

Holmes could wait.

That would also carry risk.

Every productive season increases Gibbs’ price. Every larger workload strengthens his argument that he should be compensated as more than a traditional running back. Detroit also would risk allowing a manageable negotiation to become more complicated next offseason.

Gibbs has already produced 3,580 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns through his first three seasons. His value extends beyond carries because he can align as a receiver, threaten defenses from multiple formations and create touchdowns without perfect blocking.

Detroit’s leverage is contractual control.

Gibbs’ leverage is that the Lions have already told the football world how much they plan to depend on him.

Holmes Has Built His Reputation on Paying Core Players Early

The Lions have repeatedly rewarded homegrown cornerstones before negotiations reached a crisis point.

Holmes has completed major extensions with Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, Alim McNeill and Jameson Williams. That history has created an expectation that Detroit will eventually take care of Gibbs, too.

Gibbs also is not the only 2023 draft pick awaiting a new deal.

Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch remain extension candidates, while Detroit already completed a four-year agreement with linebacker Jack Campbell earlier this offseason.

That is why structure matters as much as average salary.

Holmes must find a way to reward Gibbs without creating a cap problem that interferes with keeping LaPorta, Branch and the next wave of young players.

Nobody said building a contender would be cheap.

“That’s the Hope” Leaves Lions Fans Waiting

Holmes’ update should not create panic.

It should not be mistaken for major progress, either.

The Lions and Gibbs remain in communication. Both sides have repeatedly expressed affection and respect. Teammates have publicly supported Gibbs, and Detroit has shown no sign of frustration with how he is handling the situation.

Those are all positive signs.

The unresolved contract remains the only sign that truly matters.

Detroit’s first preseason game is approaching. The padded practices are piling up. At some point, Gibbs will need enough field work to prepare for his expanded role.

Holmes knows that.

Gibbs’ representatives know it, too.

Bottom Line

Brad Holmes confirmed that the Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs remain in contract discussions, but his brief update offered no indication that a deal is imminent.

“We’re having dialogue. We’ll see where it goes.”

Detroit still controls Gibbs through 2027, giving the organization time and leverage. Gibbs has leverage of his own after the Lions declared him their bell cow and watched Bijan Robinson establish a new contract benchmark.

The two sides want the same ending.

Gibbs in Honolulu blue for years to come.

The only question is how much longer Detroit must wait to get there.